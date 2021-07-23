ASD Reaches Market Capitalization of $264.22 Million (BTMX)

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. ASD has a total market capitalization of $264.22 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ASD has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One ASD coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00048693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.95 or 0.00861705 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

