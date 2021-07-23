ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Up to $729.92

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $729.92, but opened at $748.63. ASML shares last traded at $744.27, with a volume of 2,532 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $682.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

About ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

