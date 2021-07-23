Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) VP F G. Hammond Sells 3,188 Shares

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aspen Technology stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.85. The company had a trading volume of 370,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,379. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.91. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.08 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

