Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

NYSE:ASB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. 13,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,374. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $638,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,798.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,656 shares of company stock worth $1,548,362 over the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

