Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Assura Plc (LON:AGR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 76.65 ($1.00). Assura shares last traded at GBX 76.50 ($1.00), with a volume of 5,619,236 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Get Assura alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 222.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam bought 26,650 shares of Assura stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.50 ($26,113.80). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 36,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99), for a total transaction of £27,770.40 ($36,282.21). Insiders have purchased 27,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,228 over the last 90 days.

About Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.