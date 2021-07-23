Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Plans $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Assurant has increased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years.

Shares of AIZ traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.02. The company had a trading volume of 276,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.89. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $104.20 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assurant will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

