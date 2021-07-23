ATB Capital Analysts Give Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) a C$80.00 Price Target

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has been given a C$80.00 price target by equities research analysts at ATB Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Tudor Pickering set a C$42.31 target price on Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.22.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded down C$1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 74,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,773. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$554.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$15.80 and a 1 year high of C$54.72.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

