Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Holdings Cut by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,838,692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 13.96% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $68,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACBI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. Analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.