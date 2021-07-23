Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AY stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.50 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

