Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure makes up about 2.5% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $15,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,628,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

AY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,649. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

