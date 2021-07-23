Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,584,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,988 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.05% of Atlas worth $35,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Atlas by 149.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,270,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Atlas by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 153,097 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Atlas by 759.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 637,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 563,449 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,486,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. Atlas Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

