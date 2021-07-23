Auctus Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.09 Million (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Auctus has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $39,879.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus coin can now be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00084736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00049679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.78 or 0.00864518 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005842 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,013,690 coins. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

