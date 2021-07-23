Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $772.11

Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 772.11 ($10.09) and traded as high as GBX 980 ($12.80). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 950 ($12.41), with a volume of 16,624 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 772.11. The company has a market capitalization of £149.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

In other Audioboom Group news, insider Michael Tobin purchased 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.75) per share, for a total transaction of £11,895.58 ($15,541.65). Also, insider Stuart Last purchased 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 594 ($7.76) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.12 ($25,982.65). Insiders have purchased 10,020 shares of company stock worth $6,147,478 in the last ninety days.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

