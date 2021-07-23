Audius Price Reaches $0.95 on Major Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Audius has a total market capitalization of $113.54 million and $22.69 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Audius has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002929 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00048930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00014372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.03 or 0.00869877 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Audius

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.