Aurora (AOA) Tops One Day Volume of $106,403.00

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $11.60 million and approximately $106,403.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00083668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.50 or 0.00863366 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.