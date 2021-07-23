Aurox (URUS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, Aurox has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aurox has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $238,370.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurox coin can now be bought for about $5.97 or 0.00018539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aurox alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00047753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.33 or 0.00848266 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.