Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $665.40

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 665.40 ($8.69) and last traded at GBX 660 ($8.62), with a volume of 62642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 660.40 ($8.63).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 602.14 ($7.87).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 611.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of £6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, insider Catherine Faiers sold 30,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.26), for a total transaction of £194,624.40 ($254,278.02).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

