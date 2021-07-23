Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Up to $91.45

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $91.45, but opened at $94.17. Autoliv shares last traded at $94.09, with a volume of 522 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 70.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

