Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AUTL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $418.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $12,107,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $7,196,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 320,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

