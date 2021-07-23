Automata Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18.51 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Automata Network has a market cap of $64.75 million and $18.51 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00104739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00140568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,623.33 or 1.00113140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

