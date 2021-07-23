AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Sells $442,001.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $442,001.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

C Coleman Edmunds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AutoNation alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, C Coleman Edmunds sold 17,970 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $1,843,362.60.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $116.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,710. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $120.90. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,924,000 after purchasing an additional 45,929 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.