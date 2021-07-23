Autonio (NIOX) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and $171,736.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00103109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00142718 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,423.59 or 1.00361472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,186,210 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.