Autonio (NIOX) Trading 6.2% Lower This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $168,338.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00039560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00104687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00140731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,591.90 or 0.99967486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,186,210 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

