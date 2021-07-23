Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $10.85 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $10.85 or 0.00033350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $36.33 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.34 or 0.00243772 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00035623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013466 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 385,922,102 coins and its circulating supply is 172,418,164 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

