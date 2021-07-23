Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Avalara worth $20,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $3,424,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,678.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $3,635,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,891,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,798 shares of company stock valued at $14,756,290. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $162.75 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.22 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.22.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.