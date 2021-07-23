Avangrid, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Avangrid in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

AGR stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 621.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 726.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

