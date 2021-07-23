Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of AGR stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.64.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after acquiring an additional 301,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,965,000 after buying an additional 70,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,187,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Avangrid by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after buying an additional 237,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avangrid by 24.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,075,000 after acquiring an additional 154,138 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.