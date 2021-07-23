Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Mizuho

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGR. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Avangrid stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after buying an additional 301,284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,965,000 after acquiring an additional 70,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,187,000. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after purchasing an additional 237,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avangrid by 24.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,138 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

