Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.54 and last traded at $50.54. 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.