Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Plans $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Avery Dennison has increased its dividend by 34.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $9.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Shares of AVY opened at $200.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $111.80 and a 1-year high of $226.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.38.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

