AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,951 ($51.62). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,943 ($51.52), with a volume of 164,106 shares.

AVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 3,730 ($48.73) to GBX 4,060 ($53.04) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,297.50 ($56.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,616.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) per share. This is a positive change from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.43%.

In related news, insider James Kidd sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,886 ($50.77), for a total transaction of £122,603.30 ($160,182.00). Also, insider Peter Herweck acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,548 ($46.35) per share, with a total value of £478,980 ($625,790.44).

AVEVA Group Company Profile (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

