Avient (AVNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. Avient has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

