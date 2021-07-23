AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AVITA Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.24). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AVITA Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVITA Medical.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AVITA Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

RCEL stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.29. 2,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,362. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.99. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34.

In other AVITA Medical news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $398,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at about $7,603,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at about $5,550,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 185.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 174,403 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 126,829 shares in the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

