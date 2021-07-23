Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
AVVIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aviva in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Aviva to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aviva has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $12.06.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.