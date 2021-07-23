Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aviva in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Aviva to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aviva has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $12.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVVIY. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aviva by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 735,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,890,000 after purchasing an additional 220,450 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,400,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Aviva by 9.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,809,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,189,000 after buying an additional 150,822 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aviva by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 126,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Aviva by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

