Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.010-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5 billion.Avnet also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.01-1.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVT. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of AVT opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62. Avnet has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avnet will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.