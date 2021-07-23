Axcella Health (AXLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Axcella Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.40. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXLA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcella Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

