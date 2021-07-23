Axe Trading Down 21.7% Over Last Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $185,612.43 and approximately $46,611.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.02 or 0.01245463 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 125.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

