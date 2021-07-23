Axis DeFi (AXIS) Trading 40.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $673,168.57 and $33,747.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 40.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axis DeFi Profile

AXIS is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

