Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,253 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Axos Financial worth $23,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

AX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.69. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $54.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.