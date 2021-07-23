Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Azimut stock remained flat at $$45.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.59. Azimut has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $45.00.
Azimut Company Profile
Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.