Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Azimut stock remained flat at $$45.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.59. Azimut has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life and third party insurances, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, financial planning, and fund and asset management services; order receipt and transmission activities; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, private equity and debt funds, and various other investment plans, as well as placement and financial advisory services.

