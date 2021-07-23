Azuki Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,775.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Azuki has a market cap of $1.08 million and $30,775.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for $0.0961 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Azuki has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00039348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00101127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00140440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,535.91 or 1.00334743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

