Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $152.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $132.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

Crocs stock opened at $131.93 on Friday. Crocs has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.47.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 over the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,847,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,844.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 663,949 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 582,682 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

