B. Riley Comments on Callaway Golf’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

ELY has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Shares of ELY opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth about $813,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 657,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Callaway Golf by 12.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.