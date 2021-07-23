Baader Bank Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €100.00 Price Target

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €100.00 ($117.65) price target from Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €84.44 ($99.35).

Krones stock opened at €82.85 ($97.47) on Friday. Krones has a 52 week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 52 week high of €82.90 ($97.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €77.55.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

