Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Babcock International Group stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.07.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

