Baker BROS. Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874,067 shares during the quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 7.43% of Altimmune worth $38,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altimmune by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 495,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 153,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 5,686.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of Altimmune stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $9.05. 3,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,949. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $347.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

