Baker BROS. Advisors LP Has $6.56 Billion Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,270,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Seagen comprises approximately 28.5% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned 26.05% of Seagen worth $6,564,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 67.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 20.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.92.

SGEN stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.63. The stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,411. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

