Baker Hughes to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

NYSE:BKR opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -662.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,389.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock valued at $971,777,780. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

