BakeryToken (BAKE) Hits Market Cap of $492.99 Million

BakeryToken (CURRENCY:BAKE) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One BakeryToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00005342 BTC on exchanges. BakeryToken has a market capitalization of $492.99 million and approximately $84.85 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001804 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BakeryToken Profile

BAKE is a coin. BakeryToken’s total supply is 719,530,816 coins and its circulating supply is 277,775,516 coins. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org . BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap . BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@BakerySwap

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance. “

