Balancer Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Balancer has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for $17.87 or 0.00055122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $124.12 million and $25.34 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00048052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.16 or 0.00851636 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

